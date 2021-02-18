Resumption of Kaesong complex must include foreign companies to avoid risk of abrupt suspension: ex-minister
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- A former South Korean unification minister called for the inclusion of foreign companies when pushing to reopen the now-shuttered industrial complex in North Korea's border town of Kaesong, saying it will help prevent the risk of the two Koreas abruptly pulling out of the project.
Jeong Se-hyun, former unification minister and current executive vice chairperson of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council, made the remarks Thursday during a virtual seminar urging for the reopening of the complex.
"We have to come up with ideas that are appealing to North Korea. We need to explore ways to avoid U.N. sanctions and to make the complex international, which would also make North Korea less concerned (about the fate of the complex)," Jeong said.
Hosting foreign companies at the factory park would be a way to internationalize the complex, Jeong said, adding that it would prevent North Korea or the "South Korean government from pulling out abruptly as it did during the Park Geun-hye administration."
In February 2016, then President Park closed the Kaesong Industrial Complex in retaliation against the North's nuclear and missile provocations. The Kaesong complex had been considered one of the most tangible symbols of inter-Korean reconciliation.
"We can bring in China to invest in the Kaesong Complex or Southeast Asian countries that are close with North Korea, if necessary," he added.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed during a summit in Pyongyang in September 2018 to reopen the Kaesong industrial park, along with a tour program to Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast, as soon as conditions are met.
Those projects, however, have remained stalled amid little progress in the North's denuclearization negotiations with the United States.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
Journal launches investigation into controversial claim of Harvard professor over comfort women
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Police opt for murder charge against couple who allegedly abused niece to death
-
2
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases most since early January, post-holiday resurgence looming
-
4
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea expands missile facilities, but no unusual signs at nuclear sites: defense ministry