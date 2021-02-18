13 U.S. service members, DoD official test positive for virus
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Thirteen U.S. service members and a Department of Defense civilian employee have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea in the past month, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Six service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on U.S. government chartered flights, while the others arrived here on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, according to the U.S. military.
Eleven of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the three others were confirmed infected on a subsequent test.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
"None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community," the U.S. military said in a release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-related population to 735.
