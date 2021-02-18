Ministry reaffirms push for early resumption of N.K. nuke talks
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to push for an early resumption of the stalled nuclear dialogue between North Korea and the United States, vowing to closely work with Washington for progress.
"To resume the North Korea-U.S. dialogue at an early date and bring real progress in denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, we will accelerate efforts with Washington to develop coordinated strategies," the ministry said in a report submitted to the parliament.
The government will continue communication with the U.S. at every level regarding the issue, including the U.S. policy review on Pyongyang currently under way by the administration of new U.S. President Joe Biden, the ministry said.
On the bilateral alliance with the U.S., the ministry said it will strive to further develop it into a mutually beneficial one that would contribute to the regional stability on the Korean Peninsula and in East Asia.
It will also push for a summit and high-level meetings between the two countries and work to swiftly conclude pending alliance issues, like the negotiations on determining Seoul's share of the costs for stationing U.S. troops here, the ministry said.
On relations with Japan, the ministry pledged efforts to resolve the thorny issues stemming from wartime forced labor and sexual slavery and seek to improve the strained ties by seizing on occasions like the Tokyo Olympics.
The ministry will bolster diplomacy with China by pushing for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Seoul and restoring bilateral exchanges and cooperation, it said.
The ministry will also try to spur momentum for South Korea's hosting of a trilateral summit with China and Japan this year. Seoul planned to host the three-way meeting last year, but it was canceled due largely to the COVID-19 outbreak.
