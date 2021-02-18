POSCO CHEMICAL 162,500 UP 2,000

SsangyongCement 6,990 DN 40

KAL 28,700 UP 150

LG Corp. 101,000 DN 4,500

BoryungPharm 20,000 DN 350

L&L 13,400 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 54,500 DN 1,300

HYUNDAI STEEL 40,100 DN 1,450

Shinsegae 264,000 UP 13,000

Nongshim 287,000 DN 1,500

SGBC 99,500 DN 4,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,380 DN 170

Hyosung 90,000 DN 1,800

SK hynix 126,000 DN 4,000

Youngpoong 572,000 DN 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 41,250 DN 1,050

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,150 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 168,500 DN 3,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,450 0

Kogas 33,600 DN 700

Hanwha 31,900 DN 1,000

DB HiTek 61,600 DN 3,100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 22,200 UP 700

KiaMtr 81,000 DN 2,200

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 89,600 DN 2,200

ShinhanGroup 32,250 DN 650

HITEJINRO 34,100 DN 600

Yuhan 64,800 DN 900

CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 DN 3,000

DOOSAN 51,200 DN 200

DL 86,700 UP 3,100

NEXENTIRE 7,400 UP 90

CHONGKUNDANG 182,000 0

KCC 208,500 DN 1,500

SKBP 149,000 DN 1,500

AmoreG 63,000 UP 700

HyundaiMtr 235,500 DN 8,000

BukwangPharm 22,050 DN 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 80,800 UP 800

Daewoong 39,450 DN 850

