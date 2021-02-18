KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 162,500 UP 2,000
SsangyongCement 6,990 DN 40
KAL 28,700 UP 150
LG Corp. 101,000 DN 4,500
BoryungPharm 20,000 DN 350
L&L 13,400 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,500 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,100 DN 1,450
Shinsegae 264,000 UP 13,000
Nongshim 287,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 99,500 DN 4,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,380 DN 170
Hyosung 90,000 DN 1,800
SK hynix 126,000 DN 4,000
Youngpoong 572,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,250 DN 1,050
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,150 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 168,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,450 0
Kogas 33,600 DN 700
Hanwha 31,900 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 61,600 DN 3,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 22,200 UP 700
KiaMtr 81,000 DN 2,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 89,600 DN 2,200
ShinhanGroup 32,250 DN 650
HITEJINRO 34,100 DN 600
Yuhan 64,800 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 51,200 DN 200
DL 86,700 UP 3,100
NEXENTIRE 7,400 UP 90
CHONGKUNDANG 182,000 0
KCC 208,500 DN 1,500
SKBP 149,000 DN 1,500
AmoreG 63,000 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 235,500 DN 8,000
BukwangPharm 22,050 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 80,800 UP 800
Daewoong 39,450 DN 850
