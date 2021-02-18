SamyangFood 92,700 DN 700

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,150 UP 400

CJ CheilJedang 440,000 DN 1,000

TaekwangInd 969,000 UP 1,000

Hyundai M&F INS 20,400 DN 400

Daesang 26,750 DN 500

SKNetworks 5,200 DN 50

ORION Holdings 14,550 0

JWPHARMA 30,500 DN 350

DongkukStlMill 8,620 DN 170

LGInt 27,050 DN 350

CJ 94,100 DN 2,100

HANWHA SYSTEMS 22,000 UP 1,700

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,150 UP 1,350

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY490 50 UP450

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,850 DN 1,350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 789,000 DN 16,000

LOTTE 34,100 DN 450

Binggrae 58,200 UP 700

GCH Corp 39,150 DN 2,450

LotteChilsung 124,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,960 UP 10

POSCO 265,000 DN 5,500

SPC SAMLIP 74,000 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDS 199,500 DN 3,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 37,000 DN 400

KUMHOTIRE 4,000 DN 50

DB INSURANCE 38,400 DN 950

SamsungElec 82,100 DN 1,100

NHIS 11,400 DN 100

SK Discovery 66,300 DN 2,500

LS 70,700 DN 2,300

GC Corp 407,000 DN 20,000

GS E&C 38,400 DN 1,000

F&F 140,500 UP 4,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,860 DN 190

SKC 138,000 0

NamsunAlum 4,230 DN 70

KPIC 366,000 DN 15,000

IlyangPharm 51,200 DN 400

(MORE)