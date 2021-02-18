KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamyangFood 92,700 DN 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,150 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 440,000 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 969,000 UP 1,000
Hyundai M&F INS 20,400 DN 400
Daesang 26,750 DN 500
SKNetworks 5,200 DN 50
ORION Holdings 14,550 0
JWPHARMA 30,500 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 8,620 DN 170
LGInt 27,050 DN 350
CJ 94,100 DN 2,100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 22,000 UP 1,700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,150 UP 1,350
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY490 50 UP450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,850 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 789,000 DN 16,000
LOTTE 34,100 DN 450
Binggrae 58,200 UP 700
GCH Corp 39,150 DN 2,450
LotteChilsung 124,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,960 UP 10
POSCO 265,000 DN 5,500
SPC SAMLIP 74,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 199,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,000 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,000 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 38,400 DN 950
SamsungElec 82,100 DN 1,100
NHIS 11,400 DN 100
SK Discovery 66,300 DN 2,500
LS 70,700 DN 2,300
GC Corp 407,000 DN 20,000
GS E&C 38,400 DN 1,000
F&F 140,500 UP 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,860 DN 190
SKC 138,000 0
NamsunAlum 4,230 DN 70
KPIC 366,000 DN 15,000
IlyangPharm 51,200 DN 400
