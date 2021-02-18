KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 35,600 DN 450
MERITZ SECU 3,790 DN 30
HtlShilla 83,600 UP 1,600
Hanmi Science 68,600 DN 1,900
SamsungElecMech 199,000 DN 2,000
Ottogi 576,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 100,500 DN 4,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,100 DN 50
KSOE 104,000 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,300 DN 400
OCI 124,000 UP 7,000
LS ELECTRIC 61,700 UP 100
KorZinc 415,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,510 DN 30
SYC 61,300 DN 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 50,100 0
IS DONGSEO 55,600 UP 700
S-Oil 85,300 DN 4,700
LG Innotek 212,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 298,000 DN 2,500
HMM 15,800 0
HYUNDAI WIA 86,000 DN 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 246,500 DN 10,000
Mobis 318,000 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,450 UP 850
HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 DN 50
S-1 80,600 DN 1,400
ZINUS 96,300 UP 800
Hanchem 238,000 UP 1,000
DWS 53,100 DN 2,700
KEPCO 23,750 DN 50
SamsungSecu 38,400 DN 900
KG DONGBU STL 11,750 UP 250
SKTelecom 253,000 0
S&T MOTIV 65,600 DN 1,600
HyundaiElev 45,000 DN 1,150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,350 UP 100
Hanon Systems 16,900 DN 250
SK 289,500 DN 9,000
ShinpoongPharm 75,500 DN 2,800
