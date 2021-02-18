Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 February 18, 2021

Handsome 37,200 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 14,700 DN 200
COWAY 69,800 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 119,000 UP 1,500
IBK 8,400 DN 100
DONGSUH 39,750 DN 100
SamsungEng 12,900 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 127,000 DN 4,000
PanOcean 5,010 DN 120
SAMSUNG CARD 31,600 DN 600
CheilWorldwide 19,900 DN 150
KT 26,500 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL188500 UP4000
LOTTE TOUR 18,800 UP 450
LG Uplus 12,550 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,600 DN 1,200
KT&G 79,600 DN 500
DHICO 11,500 0
Doosanfc 60,200 DN 600
LG Display 24,050 DN 700
Kangwonland 24,450 DN 250
NAVER 388,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 501,000 DN 8,000
NCsoft 995,000 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 143,500 DN 3,500
DSME 26,100 DN 150
DSINFRA 8,150 DN 60
DWEC 6,090 DN 30
DongwonF&B 198,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 27,650 DN 300
LGH&H 1,596,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 939,000 DN 18,000
KEPCO E&C 18,000 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,550 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 171,000 DN 5,000
Celltrion 314,500 DN 7,000
Huchems 25,000 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 137,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,500 0
(MORE)

