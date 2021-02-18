KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 91,400 UP 1,700
LOTTE Himart 37,450 DN 800
GS 39,750 DN 1,200
CJ CGV 26,550 DN 200
LIG Nex1 41,950 UP 300
Fila Holdings 42,350 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 203,500 DN 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,400 DN 1,550
HANWHA LIFE 3,090 DN 210
AMOREPACIFIC 236,000 UP 9,000
FOOSUNG 11,550 DN 350
SK Innovation 296,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 33,050 DN 1,450
KBFinancialGroup 43,700 DN 1,100
Hansae 19,300 UP 950
LG HAUSYS 77,000 DN 700
Youngone Corp 38,500 UP 900
CSWIND 81,500 DN 2,200
GKL 15,450 UP 100
KOLON IND 53,000 DN 3,800
HanmiPharm 351,000 DN 7,000
BNK Financial Group 5,840 DN 60
emart 180,500 DN 6,000
KOLMAR KOREA 57,500 UP 5,100
HANJINKAL 57,000 DN 1,800
DoubleUGames 60,700 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 118,000 0
COSMAX 113,000 UP 6,500
MANDO 69,000 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 783,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 62,100 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 35,050 DN 1,350
Netmarble 130,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S263500 DN6500
ORION 135,500 DN 3,500
BGF Retail 165,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 369,500 DN 11,500
HDC-OP 28,200 DN 550
WooriFinancialGroup 9,450 DN 130
Big Hit 241,500 DN 7,500
