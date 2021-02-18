Gov't in talks with Myanmar's military about sending search team for missing S. Korean plane: FM
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The government is in talks with Myanmar's military about sending a search team next month to investigate a fuselage found in its sea presumed to be linked to the 1987 deadly crash of a South Korean airplane, Seoul's top diplomat said Thursday.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong made the remark in a parliamentary session, referring to the Korean Air Lines (KAL) Flight 858 that exploded in mid-air while en route from Baghdad to Seoul and disappeared over the Indian Ocean on Nov. 29, 1987. The crash killed all 115 passengers and crew members aboard.
Authorities at the time concluded that the explosion was caused by a bomb planted by North Korean agents.
The case resurfaced early this year after a media report that its wreckage may have been found in the Andaman Sea near the Southeast Asian country.
"We're consulting with the Myanmar side to dispatch a government search team there, possibly around early March," Chung said.
The two countries had already agreed on Seoul's plan to send the search team but it became uncertain after Myanmar's military seized power in a coup and detained civilian leaders, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.
"We had an agreement with the government under (Aung San) Suu Kyi, and as the situation has changed, we're consulting with the new authorities," Chung added.
Bereaved families of the KAL 858 victims have urged the government to salvage the parts from the sea for investigation.
