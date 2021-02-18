Justice minister expresses regret over senior presidential aide's resignation offer
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- New Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said Thursday he feels "saddened" at the resignation offer by President Moon Jae-in's senior secretary for civil affairs, vowing to strengthen communication with presidential aides over key ministry affairs.
Park made the remarks in a meeting with reporters on his way back to his office in the Gwacheon Government Complex, south of Seoul, from the National Assembly.
Shin Hyun-soo, a former career prosecutor appointed to the presidential office post less than two months ago, has repeatedly offered to resign in protest over the latest reshuffle of senior prosecutors led by Park.
Moon rejected Shin's resignation offer, while the secretary is reportedly determined to quit and currently on leave.
"I met with Shin several times over the reshuffle of senior prosecutors and am willing to have more meetings (with him). I hope Shin will continue to serve as Moon's senior secretary for civil affairs and work together with me," Park said.
