Korean-language dailies

-- Household income inequality widens on fewer jobs amid COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 2 elite high schools in Seoul regain status (Kookmin Daily)

-- Senior presidential aide sticks to his opinion on resignation (Donga llbo)

-- Court restores status of 2 independent private high schools (Seoul Shinmun)

-- New coronavirus cases stay in 600s for 2nd day (Segye Times)

-- Personnel shake-up of prosecution, court aims to protect current regime (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Chief justice orders inspection of judge's computer without consent (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Social distancing steps likely to be readjusted to 3 tiers (Hankyoreh)

-- Presidential aide involved in allegedly illegal foreign travel ban on former vice justice minister (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Financial watchdog checks monthlong net selling by institutional investors (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- IT biz people emerge as new power in economic landscape (Korea Economic Daily)

