(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 19)

For Korea to maintain its status as a global powerhouse in the semiconductor industry, Samsung should continue to lead the world market armed with technological power that dominates foreign competitors in all semiconductor industry areas. The global IT giant should continue to incorporate various convergence technologies and devise new products based on innovative ideas. Suppose Samsung enhances cooperation with domestic venture enterprises in the process and helps grow small but strong Korean players in the equipment and materials sectors. In that case, it will be like icing on the cake. We hope Samsung Electronics will maintain the "hyper-gap" with foreign rivals in the semiconductor industry by continuing to develop products the world has never seen.

