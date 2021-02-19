Economic uncertainty persists amid protracted pandemic: finance ministry
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean economy faces lingering uncertainty as domestic demand and the job market remain sluggish amid a flare-up in new coronavirus cases, the finance ministry said Friday.
The manufacturing sector and investment are improving amid robust exports, but the service segment is suffering setbacks amid the third wave of the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
"The real economy faces persistent uncertainty as domestic demand remains sluggish and job data point to sharp slumps, affected by a resurgence in COVID-19 and tougher virus curbs," the ministry said in a monthly economic report, called the Green Book.
South Korea's exports grew 11.4 percent on-year in January on the back of brisk demand for chips and autos.
The country's industrial output, consumption and investment increased on-month in December in the latest sign that the economy is on a recovery track amid the pandemic.
But service output declined 1.1 percent on-month in December as the new coronavirus outbreak dealt a severe blow to the sectors that provide face-to-face services.
The country's job market remains in limbo, stung by the protracted pandemic, with the nation reporting job losses for the 11th straight month in January.
Last month, the country shed 982,000 jobs on-year, the largest in 22 years.
The ministry said despite economic uncertainty, anticipation for a global economic recovery is growing, helped by COVID-19 vaccination drives and major countries' massive economic stimulus packages.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea eases social distancing to Level 2 for greater Seoul area, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more people
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Court rejects retrial petition by woman convicted of severing attempted rapist's tongue
-
2
Police opt for murder charge against couple who allegedly abused niece to death
-
3
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
4
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections
-
5
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections