Friday's weather forecast

February 19, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-5 Cloudy 20

Incheon 09/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 09/-6 Sunny 10

Cheongju 10/-5 Sunny 0

Daejeon 10/-5 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 08/-10 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 13/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 10/-4 Sunny 0

Gwangju 11/-4 Sunny 0

Jeju 13/03 Sunny 0

Daegu 13/-5 Sunny 0

Busan 11/-2 Sunny 0

