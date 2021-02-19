Gold prices hit 10-month low on hope of economic recovery
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Gold prices in South Korea hit a 10-month low as hope of an economic recovery has made the bullion less attractive, data showed Friday.
A gram of gold changed hands at 63,900 won (US$57.7) on the domestic market Friday, down 0.48 percent from the previous session, according to the Korea Exchange.
It marked the lowest price since April 6 last year, when the price stood at 63,780 won.
The closing prices were also down 20.22 percent from an all-time high of 80,100 won per gram recorded on July 28 this year.
Prices of gold, a key safe-haven asset, spiked in the first half of last year due to jitters over an economic recession stemming from the coronavirus outbreak and greater market volatility.
But gold prices have recently been on the decline on expectations for an economic recovery and positive news on vaccine development.
Instead of gold, some investors appeared to have favored other assets as a hedge of inflation.
Last month, bitcoin topped 40 million won per unit for the first time in South Korea.
It just took 11 days for the cryptocurrency to top the 40 million-won mark after it broke the 30 million-won threshold on Dec. 27, 2020.
The bull run in cryptocurrency transactions came as investors viewed the virtual currency as a relatively safe asset amid the new coronavirus pandemic, according to industry watchers.
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea eases social distancing to Level 2 for greater Seoul area, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more people
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Court rejects retrial petition by woman convicted of severing attempted rapist's tongue
-
2
Police opt for murder charge against couple who allegedly abused niece to death
-
3
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
4
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections
-
5
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections