Funeral of activist Paek Ki-wan draws hundreds of mourners
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- A funeral ceremony took place early Friday for activist Paek Ki-wan, who devoted his life to the reunification of the two Koreas and many labor and social issues.
Paek died at Seoul National University Hospital on Monday at age 88. He had battled complications of pneumonia for a year.
Hundreds of mourners had been waiting outside the hospital, holding signs with the lyrics of "March for the Beloved," a famous pro-democracy movement anthem Paek wrote.
They watched the vehicle carrying his coffin slowly move past them and bid their final farewell to the fierce activist amid somber music.
One mourner, who said he had come from Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, said he felt "sad to see the last big person of the reunification movement go."
A funeral procession is scheduled to make its way through downtown Seoul, passing Paek's office dedicated to the reunification cause, toward Seoul Plaza where a funeral ceremony will take place.
Funeral events are not subject to the antivirus ban on outside gatherings of 10 people or more under the relevant law, police said.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea eases social distancing to Level 2 for greater Seoul area, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more people
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Court rejects retrial petition by woman convicted of severing attempted rapist's tongue
-
2
Police opt for murder charge against couple who allegedly abused niece to death
-
3
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
4
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections
-
5
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections