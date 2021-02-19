PM points to severity of pandemic, vows all-out response for swift containment
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday that authorities saw the current state of the pandemic in the nation as being severe and pledged to swiftly deal with the crisis with the government's full capabilities.
"Experts are warning that the worst may arrive if the latest growth trend cannot be quickly contained," Chung said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response held at the government complex in Seoul.
Chung added, "The government confronts the current situation as being severe and will response swiftly by mobilizing all resources at our disposal."
On Friday, South Korea reported 561 more COVID-19 cases, including 533 local infections, raising the total caseload to 86,128.
A series of infections at factories and hospitals in the wider Seoul area have caused concerns of a potential virus resurgence, especially after social distancing rules were eased for small shops on Monday following the Lunar New Year holiday last week.
Chung pointed out that the virus transmission trend following the Lunar New Year holiday was concerning, and that the outbreaks at hospitals and factories were "escalating the sense of crisis."
He also seemingly censured officials at the labor and justice ministries for failing to prevent a mass outbreak at a factory in Namyangju, 20 kilometers east of Seoul, where over 100 foreign workers from 17 nations were living and working.
"Instructions were made about two weeks ago to conduct preemptive virus tests at work places and areas concentrated with foreign workers. But I question whether the order was carried out properly in the field," Chung said.
