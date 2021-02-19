Diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to closely cooperate on peninsula denuclearization, peace
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed to closely cooperate to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula in video talks Friday, the foreign ministry said.
Seoul's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, Sung Kim, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general for Asian and Oceanian affairs at Tokyo's foreign ministry, held the conversation to discuss North Korea-related issues.
"South Korea, the U.S. and Japan shared their assessments on the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula and agreed to closely cooperate among the three countries to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula," the ministry said in a press release.
The ministry also said the three sides assessed the "utility" of their trilateral cooperation for peace and stability on the peninsula and in Northeast Asia and agreed to hold follow-up consultations at an appropriate time.
Amid an ongoing review of its policy toward North Korea, the U.S. has stressed the importance of close coordination with its key Asian allies, South Korea and Japan, which have been mired in protracted rows over wartime history and trade.
In a separate press release, the State Department said the three countries held talks on "shared North Korea-related challenges."
"The group discussed the ongoing U.S. DPRK policy review and stressed the importance of continued close cooperation and coordination," the department said in a release. DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"They each shared their assessments of the current situation in North Korea and expressed their continued commitment to denuclearization and the maintenance of peace and stability on the Korean peninsula," it added.
