The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 February 19, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.66 0.66
3-M 0.73 0.74
6-M 0.79 0.79
12-M 0.86 0.87
(END)
