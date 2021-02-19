Songstress IU's single regains popularity 10 years after release
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Singer-actress IU's song from a decade ago has resurged to top spots on major music charts here after her performance videos went viral on social media.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, "Hold My Hand," the singer-songwriter's first self-produced song, ranked No. 4 and No. 11, respectively, on music streaming services Bugs and Genie's real-time charts.
The song also jumped back to the 19th highest place on music chart Gaon's latest weekly streaming chart, run by the Korea Music Content Association.
"Hold My Hand" was released in 2011 as one of the soundtrack numbers for local TV channel MBC's romantic comedy TV series "The Greatest Love," which posted top viewership ratings at the time.
Along with the drama's high ratings, the song had also gained popularity with its cheerful melody and charming lyrics.
The track came under the spotlight once again as fan videos of IU singing the song during past concerts gained traffic on YouTube and other social media from late last year.
In response to fans' reaction, her management agency Edam Entertainment in November uploaded a full video of the performance during a 2019 concert on its official YouTube channel. The video has since racked up over 11 million views.
The 28-year-old top soloist, who debuted in 2008, has reigned as one of the most successful singers here with self-produced megahit songs, such as "Through the Night," "Palette," "Blueming" and "Eight," a collaboration song with Suga of global superstar BTS.
Her latest single, "Celebrity" has also topped Billboard's K-pop 100 chart for three consecutive weeks as well as domestic music charts since it dropped on Jan. 27.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea eases social distancing to Level 2 for greater Seoul area, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more people
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Court rejects retrial petition by woman convicted of severing attempted rapist's tongue
-
2
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
3
New COVID-19 cases fall back in 500s; infections at workplaces on rise
-
4
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections
-
5
Chinese, Indonesian, Taiwanese flat-rolled steel dumped into local market: trade commission