Hanwha Systems Q4 net profit up 160.8 pct. to 39.6 bln won

All News 13:46 February 19, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 39.6 billion won (US$35.8 million), up 160.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 19 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 24 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 41.5 percent to 658 billion won.
