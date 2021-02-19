Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Systems 2020 net income up 28.4 pct. to 93.6 bln won

All News 13:46 February 19, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 93.6 billion won (US$84.5 million), up 28.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 8.3 percent on-year to 92.9 billion won. Annual sales increased 6.3 percent to 1.64 trillion won.
