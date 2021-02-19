Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Electric Power swings to black in Q4

All News 14:00 February 19, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 586.2 billion won (US$529 million), turning from a loss of 1.33 trillion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 933.7 billion, compared with a loss of 1.58 trillion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 1.7 percent to 14.69 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!