Korea Electric Power shifts to black in 2020

All News 14:00 February 19, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 2.09 trillion won (US$1.9 billion), turning from a loss of 2.26 trillion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 4.08 trillion, compared with a loss of 1.27 trillion won from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 1 percent to 58.56 trillion won.
