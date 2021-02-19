Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Moon says gov't to consider special 'consolatory money' for Korean people when COVID-19 crisis is overcome: Cheong Wa Dae

All News 14:33 February 19, 2021
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with ruling Democratic Party leaders at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Feb. 19, 2021. (Yonhap)


(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!