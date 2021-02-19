Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 February 19, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Feb. 11 -- N. Korean Foreign Minister Ri named politburo member

16 -- N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late father's birthday

-- N.K. leader's wife makes 1st public appearance in over a year

-- N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS

17 -- U.S. indicts 3 N. Korean hackers in attempted theft of $1.3 bln

-- U.S. review of N. Korea policy will address cyber threats: State Department
