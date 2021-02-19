Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korean Foreign Minister Ri named politburo member
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean Foreign Minster Ri Son-gwon has been elected a member of the powerful politburo of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported Friday.
Ri was by-elected as a politburo member during a four-day plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee that wrapped up on Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Kim Song-nam, another ranking party official, was also named an alternate member of the politburo, while O Su-yong was elected as director of the party's Department of Economic Affairs, the KCNA said.
------------
N. Korea holds cyber conference on water management to ward off flooding
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a video conference to discuss better methods of flood control and water management in an effort to prevent the recurrence of heavy damage to the country's farming areas wrought by heavy rains last summer, state media reported Monday.
The conference on Sunday was joined by North Korean Premier Kim Tok-hun, Defense Minister Kim Jong-gwan and O Su-yong, who was recently elected director of the ruling party's Department of Economic Affairs, according to the Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central News Agency.
The participants at the meeting blamed failures in controlling small and mid-sized streams and constructing or strengthening maritime facilities, such as tidal embankments, for the heavy damage caused by typhoons last summer, they said.
------------
N. Korea appears to mark late leader's birthday without massive celebrations, provocations
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to be celebrating the birthday of late leader Kim Jong-il in a low-key manner on Tuesday amid speculation that Pyongyang might carry out a major provocation in time for one of its biggest national holidays.
Tuesday marks the 79th birth anniversary of the late leader, who is the father of current leader Kim Jong-un. North Korea has usually organized massive celebrations, including military parades, to mark such national holidays.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, and other state media outlets carried articles featuring Kim Jong-il's achievements and called for unwavering loyalty to his son and current leader Kim Jong-un.
------------
N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late father's birthday
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the mausoleum of his late father in Pyongyang on Tuesday to mark his father's birthday, state media reported.
Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where former leader Kim Jong-il's body lies in state, the Korean Central News Agency said. Also enshrined at the mausoleum is the body of Kim Il-sung, the national founder and grandfather of the current leader.
Kim has not skipped a visit to the mausoleum on his late father's birthday since taking office in late 2011. Observers say that North Korea appears to be marking the 79th birth anniversary in a low-key manner amid the nationwide campaign against the global COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on its already fragile economy.
------------
N.K. leader's wife makes 1st public appearance in over a year
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared in public for the first time in more than a year as she attended a concert commemorating the birthday of late leader Kim Jong-il, according to state media Wednesday.
Ri Sol-ju was last seen in January last year when she attended a concert celebrating Lunar New Year's Day at the Samjiyon Theater in Pyongyang with leader Kim.
On Tuesday, Kim and Ri watched the performance at Mansudae Art Theater commemorating the birthday of the late leader, according to the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party.
------------
N.K. state media use 'president' as new English title for leader Kim
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media have used "president" as the official English title of leader Kim Jong-un, instead of the previous title of "chairman," in what experts see as intended to rev up the image of a "normal state."
The North's Korean Central News Agency used the new title for the first time in an English article last Thursday while reporting on a Cuban leaders' message to Kim. On Wednesday, KCNA also referred to Kim as "president" in reporting on his visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on the occasion of his late father Kim Jong-il's 79th birthday.
State media had used "chairman" of the State Affairs Commission (SAC), the highest governing body, as his key English title. He has also been referred to as "general secretary" of the ruling Workers' Party since he was granted the new title during last month's party congress.
------------
N. Korea appoints former trade minister as ambassador to China
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has appointed a former trade minister as the new ambassador to China, the country's foreign ministry said Friday, in what appears to be aimed at strengthening economic ties with its closest ally.
Ri Ryong-nam, 61, replaced Ji Jae-ryong, who has served as top envoy in Beijing since 2010, according to a posting on the official website of the ministry.
Ri is known for his expertise on trade and the economy as he worked as trade minister in 2008 and as external economic affairs minister until 2016. He also had served as the North's deputy premier handling foreign trade until recently.
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea eases social distancing to Level 2 for greater Seoul area, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more people
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Court rejects retrial petition by woman convicted of severing attempted rapist's tongue
-
2
New COVID-19 cases fall back in 500s; infections at workplaces on rise
-
3
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections
-
4
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
5
Chinese, Indonesian, Taiwanese flat-rolled steel dumped into local market: trade commission