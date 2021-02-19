Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean man was caught after crossing into South Korea via the eastern border, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday, amid a possibility that he could have sought to defect to the South.
South Korean troops detected the man at around 4:20 a.m. through a CCTV surveillance camera as he was moving south near a military checkpoint located inside a restricted area north of the Civilian Control Line in the east coast border town of Goseong, according to the JCS.
After a three-hour manhunt, the man was taken into custody around 7:20 a.m, it added.
------------
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology: NIS
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has attempted to hack into South Korean drug manufacturers' computer systems to obtain information related to coronavirus vaccines and treatment, the state intelligence agency told lawmakers Tuesday.
At a closed-door parliamentary session, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported the average daily number of cyberattacks in South Korea has increased 32 percent year-on-year to about 1.58 million cases, most of which were unsuccessful, Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the main opposition People Power Party told reporters after the session.
The NIS also said that North Korea has enhanced its crackdown on anti-socialist acts, upping the punishment for distributing video materials from South Korea to the death penalty, according to lawmakers.
------------
N. Korea faces food shortage of over 1.2 mln tons this year: unification minister
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea faces a food shortage of 1.2 million to 1.3 million tons this year due to damage from last year's heavy downpours, the unification minister said Thursday.
Minister Lee In-young made the remarks during a plenary session of the diplomacy and unification committee at the National Assembly, attributing the cause of the increasing food shortage to damage from flooding and typhoons in the North last year.
"If we add the 200,000 to 300,000 tons (from the typhoon damage) to the approximately 1 million ton annual shortage, we can estimate the North's food shortage," he said.
------------
Resumption of Kaesong complex must include foreign companies to avoid risk of abrupt suspension: ex-minister
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- A former South Korean unification minister called for the inclusion of foreign companies when pushing to reopen the now-shuttered industrial complex in North Korea's border town of Kaesong, saying it will help prevent the risk of the two Koreas abruptly pulling out of the project.
Jeong Se-hyun, former unification minister and current executive vice chairperson of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council, made the remarks Thursday during a virtual seminar urging for the reopening of the complex.
"We have to come up with ideas that are appealing to North Korea. We need to explore ways to avoid U.N. sanctions and to make the complex international, which would also make North Korea less concerned (about the fate of the complex)," Jeong said.
