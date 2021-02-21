Cargo handling at seaports down 1.6 pct in Jan.
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The amount of cargo processed at South Korea's seaports moved down 1.6 percent in January from a year earlier amid the new coronavirus pandemic, data showed Sunday.
The volume of cargo handled at local sea ports came to 128.9 million tons last month, compared with 131 million tons posted a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
Handling of export-import cargo also shrank 1 percent on-year to 111.1 million tons last month.
The ministry attributed the decrease to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has dealt a harsh blow to the global business activities.
"Despite the uncertainties, the amount of cargo handled at local ports is expected to recover when the virus curve flattens," a ministry official said.
Container cargo processed at the seaports, on the other hand, advanced 3.8 percent on-year to reach 2.47 million twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs), according to the ministry. TEU stands for a 20-foot equivalent unit.
The growth came as the government allocated special shipping schedules to American and Southeast Asian routes last year, with the demand from the Americas also posting a recovery since September.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
2
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
5
Art exhibition sheds light on unsung heroines who fought for Korea's independence
-
1
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
3
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
4
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
5
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
1
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
2
Embattled chief justice apologizes for lying about his alleged role in judge's impeachment
-
3
Man under probe for keeping mother's corpse at home for 30 years
-
4
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
5
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory