Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 February 19, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SYC 60,100 DN 1,200
SamsungHvyInd 6,560 UP 50
emart 183,000 UP 2,500
KOLMAR KOREA 58,300 UP 800
BNK Financial Group 5,880 UP 40
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY512 00 UP2150
NEXENTIRE 7,400 0
CHONGKUNDANG 189,500 UP 7,500
KCC 209,000 UP 500
SKBP 150,000 UP 1,000
ORION Holdings 14,400 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 8,460 DN 160
Daesang 26,500 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 20,650 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,180 DN 20
SK hynix 133,000 UP 7,000
Youngpoong 573,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,000 UP 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,550 DN 600
SamsungF&MIns 170,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,400 DN 50
Kogas 33,000 DN 600
Hanwha 31,600 DN 300
DB HiTek 60,600 DN 1,000
CJ 95,200 UP 1,100
JWPHARMA 30,150 DN 350
LGInt 27,200 UP 150
AmoreG 63,200 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 242,000 UP 6,500
BukwangPharm 22,300 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 81,000 UP 200
HANJINKAL 57,400 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 88,400 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 32,650 UP 400
HITEJINRO 33,700 DN 400
Yuhan 64,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 170,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 50,400 DN 800
DL 95,100 UP 8,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,500 DN 700
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!