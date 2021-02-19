KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SYC 60,100 DN 1,200
SamsungHvyInd 6,560 UP 50
emart 183,000 UP 2,500
KOLMAR KOREA 58,300 UP 800
BNK Financial Group 5,880 UP 40
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY512 00 UP2150
NEXENTIRE 7,400 0
CHONGKUNDANG 189,500 UP 7,500
KCC 209,000 UP 500
SKBP 150,000 UP 1,000
ORION Holdings 14,400 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 8,460 DN 160
Daesang 26,500 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 20,650 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,180 DN 20
SK hynix 133,000 UP 7,000
Youngpoong 573,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,000 UP 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,550 DN 600
SamsungF&MIns 170,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,400 DN 50
Kogas 33,000 DN 600
Hanwha 31,600 DN 300
DB HiTek 60,600 DN 1,000
CJ 95,200 UP 1,100
JWPHARMA 30,150 DN 350
LGInt 27,200 UP 150
AmoreG 63,200 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 242,000 UP 6,500
BukwangPharm 22,300 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 81,000 UP 200
HANJINKAL 57,400 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 88,400 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 32,650 UP 400
HITEJINRO 33,700 DN 400
Yuhan 64,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 170,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 50,400 DN 800
DL 95,100 UP 8,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,500 DN 700
(MORE)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea eases social distancing to Level 2 for greater Seoul area, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more people
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Court rejects retrial petition by woman convicted of severing attempted rapist's tongue
-
2
New COVID-19 cases fall back in 500s; infections at workplaces on rise
-
3
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections
-
4
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
5
Chinese, Indonesian, Taiwanese flat-rolled steel dumped into local market: trade commission