KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KiaMtr 81,800 UP 800
LG Corp. 99,600 DN 1,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 173,500 UP 11,000
TaekwangInd 945,000 DN 24,000
BoryungPharm 20,050 UP 50
L&L 13,500 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,300 DN 200
Shinsegae 259,500 DN 4,500
Nongshim 285,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 103,000 UP 3,500
Hyosung 89,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,950 DN 150
SamyangFood 93,000 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,600 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 440,000 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,350 DN 30
SsangyongCement 6,980 DN 10
KAL 28,500 DN 200
Daewoong 39,950 UP 500
Binggrae 58,900 UP 700
GCH Corp 38,750 DN 400
LotteChilsung 123,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 33,850 DN 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,960 0
POSCO 263,500 DN 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,100 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 203,000 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,600 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,010 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 38,000 DN 400
SamsungElec 82,600 UP 500
NHIS 11,350 DN 50
SK Discovery 65,100 DN 1,200
LS 70,000 DN 700
GC Corp 391,500 DN 15,500
GS E&C 38,450 UP 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,750 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 770,000 DN 19,000
NamsunAlum 4,230 0
MERITZ SECU 3,790 0
