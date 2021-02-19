KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 82,300 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 68,300 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 201,500 UP 2,500
Hanssem 101,000 UP 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,950 DN 150
KSOE 105,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 373,000 UP 7,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,860 0
SKC 137,500 DN 500
GS Retail 35,050 DN 550
Ottogi 573,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 51,300 UP 100
F&F 139,000 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 61,100 DN 600
KorZinc 413,500 DN 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 50,800 UP 700
IS DONGSEO 56,000 UP 400
S-Oil 84,600 DN 700
LG Innotek 230,000 UP 18,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 295,000 DN 3,000
HMM 16,400 UP 600
HYUNDAI WIA 87,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,400 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 249,500 UP 3,000
OCI 122,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 321,500 UP 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,850 DN 600
HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 DN 50
S-1 82,200 UP 1,600
ZINUS 96,800 UP 500
SamsungSecu 38,350 DN 50
Hanchem 242,000 UP 4,000
KG DONGBU STL 11,800 UP 50
DWS 55,600 UP 2,500
SKTelecom 253,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 66,100 UP 500
HyundaiElev 45,900 UP 900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,200 DN 150
Hanon Systems 17,350 UP 450
SK 285,500 DN 4,000
