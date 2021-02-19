HtlShilla 82,300 DN 1,300

Hanmi Science 68,300 DN 300

SamsungElecMech 201,500 UP 2,500

Hanssem 101,000 UP 500

TAEYOUNG E&C 11,950 DN 150

KSOE 105,000 UP 1,000

KPIC 373,000 UP 7,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,860 0

SKC 137,500 DN 500

GS Retail 35,050 DN 550

Ottogi 573,000 DN 3,000

IlyangPharm 51,300 UP 100

F&F 139,000 DN 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 61,100 DN 600

KorZinc 413,500 DN 1,500

HyundaiMipoDock 50,800 UP 700

IS DONGSEO 56,000 UP 400

S-Oil 84,600 DN 700

LG Innotek 230,000 UP 18,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 295,000 DN 3,000

HMM 16,400 UP 600

HYUNDAI WIA 87,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,400 DN 900

KumhoPetrochem 249,500 UP 3,000

OCI 122,500 DN 1,500

Mobis 321,500 UP 3,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,850 DN 600

HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 DN 50

S-1 82,200 UP 1,600

ZINUS 96,800 UP 500

SamsungSecu 38,350 DN 50

Hanchem 242,000 UP 4,000

KG DONGBU STL 11,800 UP 50

DWS 55,600 UP 2,500

SKTelecom 253,500 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 66,100 UP 500

HyundaiElev 45,900 UP 900

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,200 DN 150

Hanon Systems 17,350 UP 450

SK 285,500 DN 4,000

