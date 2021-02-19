Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 February 19, 2021

ShinpoongPharm 79,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 118,500 DN 500
Handsome 38,000 UP 800
Asiana Airlines 14,600 DN 100
KEPCO 23,750 0
COWAY 68,300 DN 1,500
IBK 8,460 UP 60
DONGSUH 42,200 UP 2,450
SamsungEng 12,850 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 126,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,310 UP 300
SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 19,850 DN 50
KT 26,650 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL186500 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 18,150 DN 650
LG Uplus 12,400 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,500 DN 100
KT&G 79,500 DN 100
DHICO 11,400 DN 100
Doosanfc 59,200 DN 1,000
NCsoft 997,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 504,000 UP 3,000
KIWOOM 144,000 UP 500
NAVER 398,000 UP 10,000
LG Display 24,800 UP 750
Kangwonland 24,450 0
DSME 26,400 UP 300
DSINFRA 8,150 0
DWEC 6,040 DN 50
DongwonF&B 200,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 27,350 DN 300
LGH&H 1,600,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 941,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 17,850 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,700 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 168,000 DN 3,000
Celltrion 318,500 UP 4,000
Huchems 24,800 DN 200
(MORE)

