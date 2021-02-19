DAEWOONG PHARM 136,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,700 UP 200

KIH 94,500 UP 3,100

LOTTE Himart 37,450 0

GS 38,950 DN 800

CJ CGV 26,450 DN 100

LIG Nex1 42,250 UP 300

Fila Holdings 42,500 UP 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 212,000 UP 8,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,000 UP 600

HANWHA LIFE 3,230 UP 140

AMOREPACIFIC 238,500 UP 2,500

FOOSUNG 11,100 DN 450

SK Innovation 296,000 0

POONGSAN 32,950 DN 100

KBFinancialGroup 43,550 DN 150

Hansae 19,300 0

LG HAUSYS 75,100 DN 1,900

Youngone Corp 39,450 UP 950

CSWIND 82,000 UP 500

GKL 15,350 DN 100

KOLON IND 53,000 0

HanmiPharm 345,000 DN 6,000

DoubleUGames 60,200 DN 500

CUCKOO 123,000 UP 5,000

COSMAX 109,000 DN 4,000

MANDO 70,100 UP 1,100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 UP 10,000

INNOCEAN 62,600 UP 500

Doosan Bobcat 35,600 UP 550

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,450 DN 700

Netmarble 131,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S262000 DN1500

ORION 136,000 UP 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 21,050 DN 950

BGF Retail 163,000 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 375,500 UP 6,000

HDC-OP 28,200 0

WooriFinancialGroup 9,590 UP 140

DL E&C 113,500 UP 1,000

(MORE)