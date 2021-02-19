KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 136,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,700 UP 200
KIH 94,500 UP 3,100
LOTTE Himart 37,450 0
GS 38,950 DN 800
CJ CGV 26,450 DN 100
LIG Nex1 42,250 UP 300
Fila Holdings 42,500 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 212,000 UP 8,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,000 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 3,230 UP 140
AMOREPACIFIC 238,500 UP 2,500
FOOSUNG 11,100 DN 450
SK Innovation 296,000 0
POONGSAN 32,950 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 43,550 DN 150
Hansae 19,300 0
LG HAUSYS 75,100 DN 1,900
Youngone Corp 39,450 UP 950
CSWIND 82,000 UP 500
GKL 15,350 DN 100
KOLON IND 53,000 0
HanmiPharm 345,000 DN 6,000
DoubleUGames 60,200 DN 500
CUCKOO 123,000 UP 5,000
COSMAX 109,000 DN 4,000
MANDO 70,100 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 UP 10,000
INNOCEAN 62,600 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 35,600 UP 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,450 DN 700
Netmarble 131,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S262000 DN1500
ORION 136,000 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 21,050 DN 950
BGF Retail 163,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 375,500 UP 6,000
HDC-OP 28,200 0
WooriFinancialGroup 9,590 UP 140
DL E&C 113,500 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea eases social distancing to Level 2 for greater Seoul area, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more people
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Court rejects retrial petition by woman convicted of severing attempted rapist's tongue
-
2
New COVID-19 cases fall back in 500s; infections at workplaces on rise
-
3
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections
-
4
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
5
Chinese, Indonesian, Taiwanese flat-rolled steel dumped into local market: trade commission