Moody's upgrades LG Electronics' credit ratings by one notch
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Friday upgraded credit ratings of LG Electronics Inc. for the first time in seven years after the South Korean tech giant reported record earnings last year.
Moody's raised the ratings of LG Electronics to Baa2 from Baa3, with its ratings outlook remaining "stable." This is the first time since February 2014 that Moody's has revised up its ratings on the major South Korean tech firm.
"The upgrade reflects our expectation that, following a significant improvement in 2020, LG Electronics' (LGE) financial profile will remain solid over the next 1-2 years, driven by its steady sales and profitability, and the improved operating performance of its 37.9 percent-owned affiliate LG Display Co., Ltd.," said Gloria Tsuen, a Moody's vice president and senior credit officer.
"Baa2 ratings reflect its well-recognized brand and strong market positions in the global home appliance and TV segments, as well as its healthy balance sheet."
LG Electronics last year logged 63.2 trillion won (US$57 billion) in sales and an operating profit of 3.1 trillion won, both record highs in the company's history.
Moody's said LG Electronics' earnings and business profile are likely to further improve if the company is able to exit its mobile business.
LG Electronics' mobile business has been in the red since the second quarter of 2015. With its accumulated operating loss reaching nearly 5 trillion won, the company recently said it will closely review the direction of its mobile business.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea eases social distancing to Level 2 for greater Seoul area, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more people
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Court rejects retrial petition by woman convicted of severing attempted rapist's tongue
-
2
New COVID-19 cases fall back in 500s; infections at workplaces on rise
-
3
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections
-
4
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
5
Chinese, Indonesian, Taiwanese flat-rolled steel dumped into local market: trade commission