Search under way for fishing boat off eastern coast
All News 21:39 February 19, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Coast Guard on Friday was searching for a fishing boat carrying six people that sent a distress call off the southeastern coast.
The Pohang Coast Guard received a report at 6:49 p.m. that the 9.77-ton boat was flooding in waters roughened by strong winds, some 42 kilometers east of Gyeongju.
A rescue team was immediately sent to the scene but has yet to find the boat, the Coast Guard said.
