-- South Korea, Japan unable to find 'exit' from difficult issues with no meetings (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon says gov't considering providing consolatory money when pandemic is over (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon considers consolatory money for all people (Donga llbo)

-- Coronavirus-linked deaths shorten life expectancy by 16 years (Segye Times)

-- Moon broaches even provision of consolatory money with election coming near (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon considers consolatory handout for all people, controversy arises ahead of April 7 by-elections (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Friend of laborers' Paek Ki-wan rests in peace alongside Chun Tae-il (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon considers morale-boosting handout for all people when coronavirus situations are over (Hankook Ilbo)

-- All heads of 5 major economic associations led by businesspeople (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Individual and institutional investors earned 62 tln won in overseas markets last year (Korea Economic Daily)

