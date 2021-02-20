Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- South Korea, Japan unable to find 'exit' from difficult issues with no meetings (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon says gov't considering providing consolatory money when pandemic is over (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon considers consolatory money for all people (Donga llbo)
-- Coronavirus-linked deaths shorten life expectancy by 16 years (Segye Times)
-- Moon broaches even provision of consolatory money with election coming near (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon considers consolatory handout for all people, controversy arises ahead of April 7 by-elections (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Friend of laborers' Paek Ki-wan rests in peace alongside Chun Tae-il (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon considers morale-boosting handout for all people when coronavirus situations are over (Hankook Ilbo)
-- All heads of 5 major economic associations led by businesspeople (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Individual and institutional investors earned 62 tln won in overseas markets last year (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Embattled chief justice apologizes for lying about his alleged role in judge's impeachment
-
2
Court rejects retrial petition by woman convicted of severing attempted rapist's tongue
-
3
(LEAD) Embattled chief justice apologizes for lying about his alleged role in judge's impeachment
-
4
(LEAD) Search under way for fishing boat off eastern coast
-
5
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory