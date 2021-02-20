Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 20.

Korean-language dailies

-- South Korea, Japan unable to find 'exit' from difficult issues with no meetings (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon says gov't considering providing consolatory money when pandemic is over (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon considers consolatory money for all people (Donga llbo)
-- Coronavirus-linked deaths shorten life expectancy by 16 years (Segye Times)
-- Moon broaches even provision of consolatory money with election coming near (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon considers consolatory handout for all people, controversy arises ahead of April 7 by-elections (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Friend of laborers' Paek Ki-wan rests in peace alongside Chun Tae-il (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon considers morale-boosting handout for all people when coronavirus situations are over (Hankook Ilbo)
-- All heads of 5 major economic associations led by businesspeople (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Individual and institutional investors earned 62 tln won in overseas markets last year (Korea Economic Daily)
