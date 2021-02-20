Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 20, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/02 Sunny 0
Incheon 09/02 Sunny 0
Suwon 13/01 Sunny 0
Cheongju 15/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 16/06 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 12/01 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 17/07 Sunny 0
Jeonju 16/06 Sunny 0
Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 0
Jeju 18/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 18/04 Sunny 0
Busan 17/08 Sunny 0
(END)
