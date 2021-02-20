Coronavirus cases fall below 500 amid resurgence concerns after eased distancing rules
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back below 500 on Saturday as sporadic infections continued to be reported amid worries over a potential resurgence after the government eased social distancing rules earlier this week.
The country reported 446 more COVID-19 cases, including 414 local infections, raising the total caseload to 86,574, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The latest caseload was down from the previous day's 561.
The country added 3 more deaths, raising the total to 1,553.
The daily infection figure remained in the 300s during the latter part of the Lunar New Year holiday that ended on Sunday due mainly to less testing.
However, it bounced back to the 600s on Wednesday and Thursday, sparking concerns of a potential virus resurgence especially after the government eased social distancing rules for small shops on Monday.
South Korea is now making preparations to start inoculating its people.
On Thursday, the government carried out a final mock drill for its planned transport of AstraZeneca's vaccines ahead of the beginning of the inoculation program next Friday.
Of the 414 locally transmitted cases, 119 cases were reported in Seoul and 161 in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province. Incheon, 40 km west of Seoul, had 35 new cases.
The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients was 156, up 3 from the previous day.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 77,083, up 570 from a day earlier.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Embattled chief justice apologizes for lying about his alleged role in judge's impeachment
-
2
Court rejects retrial petition by woman convicted of severing attempted rapist's tongue
-
3
(LEAD) Embattled chief justice apologizes for lying about his alleged role in judge's impeachment
-
4
(LEAD) Search under way for fishing boat off eastern coast
-
5
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory