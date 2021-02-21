Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 21, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/05 Sunny 10

Incheon 13/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 17/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 19/07 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/01 Sunny 20

Gangneung 19/09 Cloudy 10

Jeonju 21/08 Sunny 0

Gwangju 22/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/12 Sunny 0

Daegu 23/04 Sunny 0

Busan 18/10 Sunny 0

