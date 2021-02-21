Authorities continue to battle forest fire in Jeongseon for 2nd day
JEONGSEON, South Korea, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Firefighters and government authorities battled a wind-fed forest fire in the northeastern county of Jeongseon for a second day Sunday, with the aim of containing the blaze before noon.
The fire started Saturday on Mount Nochu in the county, some 210 kilometers east of Seoul, at around 3:50 p.m., according to firefighters.
The authorities deployed 11 helicopters, drones and other equipment, as well as 212 personnel from the Korea Forest Service, fire services and police.
The personnel accelerated efforts to extinguish the fire, but their efforts were hamstrung by winds of up to 6.2 meters per second and rough mountain terrain, officials said.
As of 6 a.m. Sunday, the authorities had contained 70 percent of the fire. The fire has affected an estimated 12 hectares of mountain land, with no casualties reported yet.
The authorities said they will put forth all-out efforts to contain the fire and dispatch 14 helicopters on Sunday, with the aim of putting out the blaze by 10 a.m.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
2
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
5
Art exhibition sheds light on unsung heroines who fought for Korea's independence
-
1
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
3
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
4
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
5
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
1
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
2
Embattled chief justice apologizes for lying about his alleged role in judge's impeachment
-
3
Man under probe for keeping mother's corpse at home for 30 years
-
4
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
5
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory