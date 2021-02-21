Today in Korean history
Feb. 22
1980 -- The South Korean government decides to boycott the Moscow Olympics, following the United States, West Germany, Japan and Canada.
1990 -- The Cabinet adopts a bill to create a fund for inter-Korean cooperation, one of the legal systems for supporting economic and social exchanges between South and North Korea.
2003 -- SK Corp. Chairman Chey Tae-won is arrested on charges of illegal stock trading.
2005 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il tells a Chinese envoy that his country will rejoin multilateral talks on its nuclear weapons program if "conditions" are met.
2006 -- Pope Benedict VXI appoints South Korean Archbishop Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk as one of his 15 new cardinals.
2007 -- President Roh Moo-hyun announced his decision to defect from the ruling Uri Party in order to maintain political neutrality in the runup to December's presidential election.
2014 -- South Korean short track speed skaters Park Seung-hi and Shim Suk-hee win the gold and the bronze, respectively, in the women's 1,000 meters at the Sochi Winter Games held in Russia.
2017 -- South Korea wins three speed skating gold medals at the Asian Winter Games in Japan. The country also picked up three more gold in short track speed skating, including the women's 3,000m relay at the Games.
(END)
-
1
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
2
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
5
Art exhibition sheds light on unsung heroines who fought for Korea's independence
-
1
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
3
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
4
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
5
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
1
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
2
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases in 400s for 2nd day, potential upticks in infections in focus
-
4
Man under probe for keeping mother's corpse at home for 30 years
-
5
(LEAD) Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor