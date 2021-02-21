Defectors to sue unification minister for alleged defamation
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Four North Korean defectors plan to sue Unification Minister Lee In-young for defamation over his recent remarks casting doubt over what defectors say about the North's human rights situation, a local activist group said Sunday.
Earlier this month, Lee said during a press conference with foreign media reporters that human rights-related testimonies of North Korean defectors "lack a process of checking and verifying" their validity.
Four defectors plan to file a lawsuit against Lee on Monday for alleged defamation, according to Dream Makers for North Korea. They claimed that Lee has deemed testimonials by North Korean defectors as "untrustworthy lies."
"What has been revealed is just the tip of the iceberg of the horrible plight happening in North Korea. Speaking to the foreign press as if their testimonies are lies is an act threatening the defectors who fled (to the South) for freedom," the group said in a statement released Sunday.
