(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 22)

Of course, such a survey could be exempted in some cases to achieve policy goals such as balanced regional development. However, it is doubtful if the massive Gadeok airport project is eligible for such an exemption. The Moon government has so far allowed 88 trillion won worth of state projects to proceed without feasibility studies. The airport plan will increase the sum to over 100 trillion won. This is a cause for concern as state debt is snowballing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration and the ruling party should stop pork-barrel politics.

(END)