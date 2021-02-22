(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 22)

During the 2021 Virtual Munich Security Conference last Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden underscored the importance of democratic values. "Our partnerships have endured and grown through the years because they are rooted in the richness of our shared democratic values." He said. "They're not transactional. They're not extractive." Biden also highlighted the need to "prepare together for a long-term strategic competition with China." Biden's remarks are a manifestation of Washington's determination to pressure China based on multilateral cooperation with U.S. allies on global issues. U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken jumped on the bandwagon by agreeing to strongly oppose any attempts by China to upset the status quo by force in a Quad meeting with foreign ministers of Japan, India and Australia last week.