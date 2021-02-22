Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 22, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/04 Sunny 0
Incheon 09/04 Sunny 0
Suwon 12/03 Sunny 0
Cheongju 15/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 17/08 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 14/02 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 15/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/08 Sunny 0
Gwangju 19/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/12 Sunny 0
Daegu 22/06 Sunny 0
Busan 19/11 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
2
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
5
Art exhibition sheds light on unsung heroines who fought for Korea's independence
Most Saved
-
1
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
2
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
5
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases in 400s for 2nd day, potential upticks in infections in focus
-
2
(LEAD) Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
4
S. Korea to start administering 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 27: PM
-
5
N.K. man caught on coastal CCTV cameras at least four times: sources