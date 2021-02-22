Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 22, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 09/04 Sunny 0

Suwon 12/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 15/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 17/08 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 14/02 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 15/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/08 Sunny 0

Gwangju 19/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/12 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/06 Sunny 0

Busan 19/11 Sunny 0

