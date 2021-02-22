The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:08 February 22, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.66 0.66
3-M 0.73 0.73
6-M 0.79 0.79
12-M 0.86 0.86
(END)
