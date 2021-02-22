Korea Shipbuilding wins 540 bln won in orders from Asia, Europe, Africa
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Monday that it has bagged orders worth a combined 540 billion won (US$489 million) from Asia, Europe and Africa.
The orders include nine ships -- three oil tankers, two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, three petrochemical carriers and a container carrier, Korea Shipbuilding said.
The three very large crude-oil carriers to be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. will be delivered to an Asian company from the second half of 2022.
The two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, three petrochemical carriers and container carrier will be delivered from the first half of 2022, Korea Shipbuilding said.
Korea Shipbuilding, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., has three shipbuilders under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
