Moon's senior secretary entrusts decision on his resignation offer to the president: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's senior secretary for civil affairs and justice is likely to stay in the job at least for the time being despite his resignation offer that has grabbed public attention, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Monday.
Having returned from a four-day leave, Shin Hyun-soo has "entrusted" a decision on his letter of resignation to the president, Chung Man-ho, Moon's senior secretary for public communication, told reporters.
Shin was quoted as saying that he would do his best at work, Chung added. Chung stopped short of clarifying whether Shin has formally withdrawn his resignation.
His stance, nonetheless, has effectively ended a controversy over the secretary's abrupt offer to quit, a Cheong Wa Dae official explained later on background, indicating that the president is unlikely to replace him anytime soon.
Last week, Cheong Wa Dae confirmed that Shin had repeatedly tendered his resignation over the recent appointments of top prosecutors that were led by new Justice Minister Park Beom-kye and authorized by Moon. The president rebuffed his resignation, and then Shin took four days off.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
2
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
5
Art exhibition sheds light on unsung heroines who fought for Korea's independence
-
1
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
2
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit, Universal Music team up to find new K-pop boy band
-
5
(LEAD) Independence fighter grandson ends archive donation talks with Harvard over professor's comfort women claim
-
1
(LEAD) Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases in 400s for 2nd day, potential upticks in infections in focus
-
3
S. Korea to start administering 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 27: PM
-
4
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
5
Defectors to sue unification minister for alleged defamation