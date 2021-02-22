DAEWOONG PHARM 155,500 UP 19,500

PanOcean 5,720 UP 410

ShinpoongPharm 83,200 UP 4,200

AmoreG 64,100 UP 900

HyundaiMtr 241,500 DN 500

ORION Holdings 14,200 DN 200

NEXENTIRE 7,680 UP 280

CHONGKUNDANG 182,500 DN 7,000

KCC 209,000 0

SKBP 148,000 DN 2,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,320 DN 30

SsangyongCement 6,930 DN 50

LG Corp. 95,500 DN 4,100

KAL 28,200 DN 300

BukwangPharm 21,900 DN 400

ILJIN MATERIALS 80,000 DN 1,000

SamyangFood 93,000 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 DN 750

CJ CheilJedang 435,000 DN 5,000

TaekwangInd 960,000 UP 15,000

BoryungPharm 20,050 0

L&L 14,000 UP 500

POSCO CHEMICAL 167,500 DN 6,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 54,100 DN 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 39,950 0

Shinsegae 260,000 UP 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 89,500 UP 1,100

ShinhanGroup 32,500 DN 150

HITEJINRO 34,300 UP 600

Yuhan 63,600 DN 1,200

CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 UP 1,000

DOOSAN 49,950 DN 450

DL 93,400 DN 1,700

HANKOOK & COMPANY 22,350 UP 850

KiaMtr 80,000 DN 1,800

SK hynix 136,500 UP 3,500

Youngpoong 605,000 UP 32,000

HyundaiEng&Const 41,400 DN 600

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,650 DN 900

SamsungF&MIns 175,000 UP 4,500

(MORE)