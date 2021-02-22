KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DAEWOONG PHARM 155,500 UP 19,500
PanOcean 5,720 UP 410
ShinpoongPharm 83,200 UP 4,200
AmoreG 64,100 UP 900
HyundaiMtr 241,500 DN 500
ORION Holdings 14,200 DN 200
NEXENTIRE 7,680 UP 280
CHONGKUNDANG 182,500 DN 7,000
KCC 209,000 0
SKBP 148,000 DN 2,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,320 DN 30
SsangyongCement 6,930 DN 50
LG Corp. 95,500 DN 4,100
KAL 28,200 DN 300
BukwangPharm 21,900 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 80,000 DN 1,000
SamyangFood 93,000 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 DN 750
CJ CheilJedang 435,000 DN 5,000
TaekwangInd 960,000 UP 15,000
BoryungPharm 20,050 0
L&L 14,000 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 167,500 DN 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,100 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,950 0
Shinsegae 260,000 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 89,500 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 32,500 DN 150
HITEJINRO 34,300 UP 600
Yuhan 63,600 DN 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 171,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 49,950 DN 450
DL 93,400 DN 1,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 22,350 UP 850
KiaMtr 80,000 DN 1,800
SK hynix 136,500 UP 3,500
Youngpoong 605,000 UP 32,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,400 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,650 DN 900
SamsungF&MIns 175,000 UP 4,500
